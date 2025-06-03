Solid-State Innovation

The global transition towards electrification and sustainable energy solutions has placed solid-state battery (SSB) technology at the forefront of innovation. SSBs offer significant advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including enhanced safety, higher energy density, and longer lifespan. These benefits are particularly crucial for applications in electric vehicles (EVs), medical devices, and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) systems.

In the EV sector, the demand for batteries that can provide longer range, faster charging, and improved safety is intensifying. SSBs address these needs by eliminating flammable liquid electrolytes, thereby reducing the risk of fires and enabling more compact battery designs. This advancement is essential for the broader adoption of EVs, as consumers seek vehicles that are both efficient and safe.

Similarly, in the medical field, the miniaturisation of devices such as pacemakers and neurostimulators necessitates power sources that are both small and reliable. SSBs meet this requirement by offering high energy density in a compact form factor, ensuring that medical implants can operate effectively over extended periods without frequent replacements.

Industrial IoT applications also benefit from SSB technology. Sensors deployed in remote or harsh environments require batteries that can withstand extreme conditions and provide long-term power without maintenance. SSBs, with their robust construction and longevity, are well-suited to meet these demands, facilitating the growth of smart infrastructure and automation.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.