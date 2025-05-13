Goliath battery scale-up signals breakthrough for EV investors

Ilika’s landmark scale-up of its Goliath solid-state battery technology signals a defining shift for investors eyeing the future of electric mobility. With performance breakthroughs and industrial readiness now proven, this development opens the door to commercial-scale opportunities in next-generation energy storage.

Ilika has announced a major technical and industrial achievement with the successful scale-up of its Goliath solid-state battery. This milestone, reached through a collaborative programme involving the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre and other leading partners, validates that Ilika’s large-format solid-state batteries can now be produced using processes designed for high-volume gigafactory manufacturing. These industrial processes enabled the production of 10Ah pouch cells that not only met but exceeded the performance of earlier pilot-line versions. Improvements in drying processes and material handling resulted in more robust, defect-free cells, confirming the technical viability of scaling to commercial levels.

The Goliath battery represents a disruptive advancement in the electric vehicle battery sector. Offering superior energy density, faster charging times, enhanced safety, and extended lifespan, it positions itself as a highly attractive alternative to traditional lithium-ion technology. By proving that its manufacturing processes are compatible with the equipment used in large-scale production, Ilika has removed a key barrier to market entry. This scale-up achievement provides the foundation for commercial engagement with automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers seeking advanced battery solutions that meet the growing demands of the electric mobility sector.

The successful outcome of this programme follows 18 months of intensive work under the government-backed SiSTEM initiative, which attracted £2.7 million in funding to advance solid-state battery manufacturing. This initiative brought together Ilika, Mpac Group, UKBIC, and Agratas, Tata Group’s battery division, in a strategic partnership designed to industrialise Ilika’s technology. Together, these organisations demonstrated that Goliath batteries can be manufactured on industry-standard production lines, making Ilika’s technology ready for adoption at scale.

Building on this success, Ilika is now preparing for the delivery of a 1.5MWh solid-state battery assembly line in 2025. This next step will enable the company to produce large-format Goliath prototype cells for automotive validation programmes. The ability to manufacture these prototypes at industrial scale will accelerate commercial discussions with OEMs and position Ilika as a key player in the next generation of EV battery technology.

Ilika’s progress is not only a technological triumph but also a clear commercial signal to investors. With scalability proven, production equipment ordered, and industry partnerships secured, Ilika stands at the threshold of commercial deployment. This makes the company an exciting prospect for investors seeking exposure to the rapidly evolving electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.