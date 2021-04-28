Smith & Nephew final dividend of 23.1 US cents per ordinary share will be paid on 12 May 2021

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has announced that, further to the announcement on 18 February 2021, a final dividend of 23.1 US cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 will be paid on 12 May 2021 to shareholders whose name appeared on the Register at the close of business on 6 April 2021.

Those shareholders whose address on the Register is in the UK, and those who have validly elected to receive sterling dividends, will receive a dividend of 16.62 pence per share.

Smith & Nephew is a British multinational medical equipment manufacturing company headquartered in Watford, England.