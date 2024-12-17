Sirius Real Estate expands Munich portfolio with €13.3M acquisition

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE), the leading owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the U.K., has completed the acquisition of a development site in Munich, immediately adjacent to the Company’s Munich-Neuaubing business park, for €13.3 million.

The site has been acquired at its land value and represents an important strategic acquisition that allows the Company to secure the final corner of a well-located 130,000 sqm estate in the Bavarian capital, presenting it with a number of value add and development options in the future.

Sirius has already been exploring potential alternative development opportunities at the Munich- Neuaubing site, which lies in a largely residential area, and this acquisition will enhance the optionality available.

The new asset being acquired comes with day one rent roll of approximately €740,000 per annum and the Company envisions re-positioning the tenant base to maximise this income in the short term whilst exploring development plans. The site benefits from a highly desirable micro location, 10 miles from Munich city centre and 1 mile off the A99 motorway, providing excellent connectivity.