Silver Bullet Data Services completes fundraise

Silver Bullet Data Services plc (LON:SBDS), a provider of digital transformation services and products, has announced that all resolutions put to shareholders at the General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, relating to the Fundraise announced on 1 June 2022, were duly passed.

The Company can also confirm that an additional £100,000 of subscriptions were received via the Broker Option announced on 1 June 2022, taking the total gross proceeds of the Placing, Subscription and Broker Option, when coupled with the Convertible Loan Notes of £2,106,000, to £4.6 million.

Accordingly, the Company will proceed to issue a total of 2,494,000 new Ordinary Shares in respect of the Placing, Subscription and Broker Option. Application has been made for the Placing Shares, Subscription Shares and Broker Option Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company’s existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM, and Admission is expected to occur on or around 21 June 2022.

Total Voting Rights

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 15,916,687. As the Company does not hold any shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company following Admission under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Silverbullet, commented: “We are delighted to announce this fundraise completion and look forward to the anticipated growth of our post cookie product 4D as brands accelerate their shift to privacy first advertising solutions and services.”

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company’s announcement released at 7:05 a.m. on 1 June 2022 entitled “ Fundraise of £4,500,000 and Notice of GM”.