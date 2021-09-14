Silver Bullet Data Services awarded a new contract with RTÉ

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc (LON:SBDS), a provider of digital transformation services and products, has announced it has been awarded a new contract with RTÉ, the largest Irish broadcasting company to provide strategic leadership, technology and data implementation, on-going data strategy and integration.

Silverbullet has been engaged by RTÉ to design and deploy a data strategy underpinned by technology. By combining data management, targeting, activation, measurement and reporting, the partnership will seek to enable RTE to optimise its business infrastructure to accelerate its digital transformation process.

This follows on from its recent contract win in the UK with ITV, as announced on 12 August 2021, which has engaged Silverbullet to support the design of a martech and data roadmap and strategy, including technology vendor analysis and procurement support for Customer Data Platform and Data Management Framework. This is a five-year partnership to help ITV in their data and digital transformation journey.

Silverbullet has become a global specialist partner to broadcasters transitioning from linear TV to digital ad spend, providing the following services:

· Strategic leadership, technology and data implementation, on-going data strategy and integration;

· Unique experience of applying data and technology to drive better monetisation of ‘Over-the-top’ (“OTT”) TV advertising inventory; and

· The 4D product, which applies contextual insights for video and display advertising and continues to gain traction in the broadcast sector.

Silverbullet’s expertise in the TV data transformation space has enabled the Group to develop a strong client base of global broadcasters since 2019, including SBS, Network 10, ITV, Channel 4, RTÉ, Austerio and ARN.