Silver Bullet Data Services Australian contract win a huge boost for 2022

Silver Bullet Data Services plc (LON:SBDS), a provider of digital transformation services and products, has announced that it has entered into a further significant agency contract in respect of its ‘4D’ product with Nunn Media Pty Ltd.

Nunn Media, is the largest independent media and marketing agency in Australia, managing in excess of AUS$300m of media billings annually and servicing more than 200 clients.

4D will now be the preferred partner for Nunn Media in relation to contextual solutions, supporting its clients’ migration from the utilisation of third-party cookies to first-party-driven data contextual insights and targeting.

The Nunn Media contract enables the 4D product to be utilised across Nunn Media’s client base and is a further step in the roll out of 4D across multiple geographies and languages, laying the foundation for further growth in 2022 as the use of third-party cookies continues to diminish within the advertising ecosystem.

Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Silverbullet, commented:

“Partnering with Nunn Media, the independent media agency leader in Australia, gives 4D a huge boost for 2022, meeting advertisers demand for new scalable insight and targeting solutions as cookies are finally sunset. We are picking up real global momentum and the Nunn media contract closes out a year where we have signed international contracts with leading media agencies in Germany, France and Spain whilst continuing to run campaigns for global clients in the UK and US.”

Silverbullet’s proprietary 4D advertising solution is designed to help advertisers target consumers in a “post cookie world”. The product is a natural extension to its existing services business which already serves a blue-chip client base such as Heineken, Channel 4, Amazon, ITV and Jägermeister amongst many others.

The removal of third-party cookies has already been implemented by web browsers such as Firefox and Safari, with Google expected to phase out the use of cookies in 2022.

Headquartered in London, the Group employs 66 employees across five regions across the globe, including, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia and the US. The Group continues to look at other opportunities for expansion worldwide.

The Company has an established and growing services business with significant accumulated industry experience and a proven track record of delivering strategic projects and activation services to its clients.

The majority of the Board have held senior positions at global software companies and have significant industry experience across data engineering, SAAS product development and marketing.

The Group has close technical and commercial partnerships with Salesforce, Oracle and Adobe, all of which have existing sales channels and are already delivering to clients.

The Group has established a joint venture and strategic partnership with Local Planet, a scaled network of over 60 agencies across the globe which transact, in aggregate, over US$16 billion of media buying on behalf of their clients. The Local Planet joint venture, established in December 2020, which has already generated material services revenues for the Group, presents a significant opportunity to provide further data services and the 4D product to the Local Planet agency network.