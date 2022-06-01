Silver Bullet Data Services 2021 was a transformational year

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc (LON:SBDS), a provider of digital transformation services and products, has announced its unaudited preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Financial Highlights

Year ended December 2021 Year ended December 2020 Revenue £3.81m £2.79m Gross Profit £2.79m £1.97m Headline Loss before tax* £6.10m £4.58m Reported Loss before tax £8.57m £5.37m Earnings Per Share (£0.73) (£0.75)

* Headline results are calculated before exceptional items and share option charges

Operational Highlights

· Successful admission to trading on AIM on 28 June 2021, raising gross proceeds of £9.5 million. · Revenue of £3.81 million, up 37 per cent. on 2020. · 26 new services client wins in the period, including ITV, Venture Crowd and Edyn. · Consolidation of existing services clients as a result of additional contract wins with Channel 4, Heineken and Dolce & Gabbana. · Significant technical development and enhancements of ‘4D’, Silverbullet’s contextual outcomes engine, including the delivery of a YouTube video solution. · 4D campaigns have been successfully delivered for several clients and global agencies, however 4D revenue has had a slower start than previously anticipated – largely due to the fact that Google has delayed its final phasing out of third party cookies by 12 months. · Further strengthening of strategic and technical teams with valuable new hires. The senior management team was bolstered by the addition of Kristen Kelly as Chief Operating Officer. · Expansion of our 4D-focused US office and offering.

The Company intends to complete a fundraise imminently following the publication of these results in order to bolster its balance sheet and support the growth of Silverbullet’s 4D product sales during 2022.