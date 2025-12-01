Shifting market assumptions breathe life into gold

Gold has moved decisively to a six-week high, driven by a deeper change in how markets are reading the direction of interest rates. What began as a gradual repricing of expectations around the Federal Reserve has now started to solidify, with investors increasingly positioning for a possible rate cut within months. That alone reopens the case for gold.

The dollar has softened, yields have eased, and risk appetite across equities and digital assets has faltered. In that context, gold’s appeal is about timing. It sits in a sweet spot, less exposed than growth assets, yet gaining ground as the cost of holding it falls.

Gold has cleared several near-term hurdles, drawing in additional flows as key levels give way. The rise in price coincides with a broader retreat from overextended bets on risk. Equities have struggled to maintain traction, and sentiment in crypto markets has turned cautious. Against that backdrop, gold is acting less like a defensive hold and more like a live opportunity.

