A new dimension emerges at Huntoon for Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining has expanded the mineralised footprint at its Huntoon Copper Project following a new soil sampling programme that covered nearly 200 acres. This campaign, positioned between a known copper skarn resource and two historic tungsten workings, uncovered elevated concentrations of copper, tungsten and zinc along a clearly defined contact between granite and limestone formations. The anomaly traced a 1.4 kilometre stretch, and when combined with prior results from the adjacent M2 zone, now outlines a continuous 2.8 kilometre trend of multi-metal potential.

Huntoon is now revealing itself not as part of a broader, multi-metal skarn system, a configuration often associated with clustered deposits and diverse metal occurrence.

The area hosts proven mineralised systems, has a history of tungsten production, and already contains a copper resource. By tying these together through new exploration data, the company is moving toward a more cohesive, district-scale thesis.

