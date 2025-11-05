Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

A new dimension emerges at Huntoon for Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining Corporation

Great Western Mining has expanded the mineralised footprint at its Huntoon Copper Project following a new soil sampling programme that covered nearly 200 acres. This campaign, positioned between a known copper skarn resource and two historic tungsten workings, uncovered elevated concentrations of copper, tungsten and zinc along a clearly defined contact between granite and limestone formations. The anomaly traced a 1.4 kilometre stretch, and when combined with prior results from the adjacent M2 zone, now outlines a continuous 2.8 kilometre trend of multi-metal potential.

Huntoon is now revealing itself not as part of a broader, multi-metal skarn system, a configuration often associated with clustered deposits and diverse metal occurrence.

The area hosts proven mineralised systems, has a history of tungsten production, and already contains a copper resource. By tying these together through new exploration data, the company is moving toward a more cohesive, district-scale thesis.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining completes West Huntoon drilling, starts Rhyolite Dome programme

Great Western Mining has completed its reverse circulation drilling programme at the West Huntoon copper prospect in Nevada ahead of schedule and without incident. The company has now begun drilling
Great Western Mining Corp

Great Western begins drilling at West Huntoon ahead of schedule

Great Western Mining has started its 1,800-metre drilling programme in Nevada, with the first hole at West Huntoon already near target depth. The campaign will also test the Rhyolite Dome
Great Western Mining Corporation GWMO

Great Western Mining to start Nevada drilling programme

Great Western Mining Corporation has confirmed its 1,800-metre drilling programme at the Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon prospects in Nevada will commence during the week beginning 6 October.
Great Western Mining Corporation GWMO

Great Western Mining secures funding and readies drilling programmes

Great Western Mining reported interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, posting a loss of €485,576. The company completed a share capital reorganisation, raised £1.25 million to
Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining highlights multi-metal growth plans in new Corporate Presentation

Great Western Mining Corporation has released a new corporate presentation outlining its strategy to advance copper, tungsten and gold-silver projects in Nevada. The presentation highlights growth through exploration, partnerships and
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining to begin drilling at Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon

Great Western Mining has signed a contract for approximately 1,800 metres of drilling at its Rhyolite Dome gold and West Huntoon copper prospects in Nevada, scheduled to start in early

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple