Copper’s price breakthrough signals market rebalancing ahead

Copper has breached the $13,000 per tonne mark on the London Metal Exchange, an event that reflects more than a simple rally in raw materials. This milestone signals a market in transition, shaped by deeper structural imbalances between physical supply and emerging patterns of demand that stretch far beyond the short-term trading cycle.

The recent price movement comes at a time when available copper inventories are unusually tight across major exchanges. A combination of disrupted mine output, sluggish project approvals and delays to new supply has tightened conditions materially. At the same time, demand continues to build from sectors linked to electrification, grid resilience, and energy transition technologies, with growing interest from defence and data infrastructure further reinforcing the long-term case for copper.

