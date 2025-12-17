Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gold price climbs as policy signals and political risk realign demand

Great Western Mining Corporation

The gold market is seeing renewed strength, with prices edging closer to historic peaks. This climb comes at a time when the balance of macro signals is tilting in gold’s favour. Softer economic data in key markets is fuelling speculation that monetary policy may ease sooner than previously expected. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, making it more attractive in relative terms, especially as yields on other assets adjust downward.

A weaker US dollar is adding another layer of support. As the currency retreats from recent highs, gold becomes more affordable for international buyers, which has contributed to fresh demand in both institutional and retail segments.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions are returning to the foreground. Developments in regions with energy and strategic importance are again prompting investors to reassess their exposure to risk. While such moments often lead to short bursts of safe-haven flows, this period feels different. There is a growing sense that the geopolitical backdrop may remain unstable for longer, leading to more sustained interest in assets seen as stores of value.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Great Western Mining Corporation

Gold price climbs as policy signals and political risk realign demand

Gold is climbing toward record levels as softening rate expectations and rising political risk reshape investor demand.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Record‑setting copper prices signal a strained global metal market

Copper is entering a new phase of supply tension and strategic importance, with implications that stretch far beyond the latest price move.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Shifting market assumptions breathe life into gold

Gold is moving with purpose as rate cut expectations and risk fatigue reshape investor positioning.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper pushes higher as markets converge on a rare structural moment

Copper breaks through $11,000 as falling rates and structural shortages push both macro and physical demand into alignment.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper forecasts rise as supply disruption reshapes market assumptions

Forecast upgrades and tight supply are pushing copper back onto the radar for long-term investors.
Great Western Mining Corporation

A shifting copper narrative catches investor focus

Copper’s evolving role in electrification and constrained supply is shifting how savvy investors view exposure to the metal and related equities.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple