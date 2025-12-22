Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Copper prices near $12,000 as market structure breaks pattern

Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper has entered the final stretch of 2025 pushing against levels that once marked its peak. Prices have edged towards $12,000 a tonne, drawing focus for what is happening beneath it. It is a market revealing a fundamental realignment between supply, processing, and demand.

For the first time, annual contracts between miners and smelters have settled at zero. That means miners are paying nothing for their concentrate to be processed. In some spot deals, smelters are now offering to work at a loss simply to keep feedstock flowing.

Chinese smelters, some of the largest in the world, have responded with the only leverage they have left. Facing negative margins, several have signalled plans to reduce output in the year ahead. That in turn threatens to tighten the refined copper market just as global demand continues to broaden. From AI data centres to regional infrastructure programmes, copper’s role as an enabler has become more entrenched across sectors.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper prices near $12,000 as market structure breaks pattern

Copper’s price strength is a shift in market structure that could reshape long-term positioning.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Gold price climbs as policy signals and political risk realign demand

Gold is climbing toward record levels as softening rate expectations and rising political risk reshape investor demand.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Record‑setting copper prices signal a strained global metal market

Copper is entering a new phase of supply tension and strategic importance, with implications that stretch far beyond the latest price move.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Shifting market assumptions breathe life into gold

Gold is moving with purpose as rate cut expectations and risk fatigue reshape investor positioning.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper pushes higher as markets converge on a rare structural moment

Copper breaks through $11,000 as falling rates and structural shortages push both macro and physical demand into alignment.
Great Western Mining Corporation

Copper forecasts rise as supply disruption reshapes market assumptions

Forecast upgrades and tight supply are pushing copper back onto the radar for long-term investors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple