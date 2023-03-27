Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

SFL Corporation Ltd with 10.39% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

SFL Corporation Ltd which can be found using ticker (SFL) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have $12.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.24 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 36.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and the 200 day MA is $9.91. The market cap for the company is $1,174m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sflcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,606m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 10 crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, three car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and six oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 10.39% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.05, revenue per share of 5.24 and a 4.48% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/yq649
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.