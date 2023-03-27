SFL Corporation Ltd with 10.39% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.8% Upside

SFL Corporation Ltd which can be found using ticker (SFL) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have $12.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.24 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 36.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and the 200 day MA is $9.91. The market cap for the company is $1,174m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sflcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,606m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 10 crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, three car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and six oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 10.39% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.05, revenue per share of 5.24 and a 4.48% return on assets.