Severfield PLC 81.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Severfield PLC with ticker (LON:SFR) now has a potential upside of 81.7% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 109 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Severfield PLC share price of 60 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 81.7%. Trading has ranged between 47 (52 week low) and 75 (52 week high) with an average of 195,388 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £185,720,220.



Severfield plc is a United Kingdom-based structural steel company. The Company primarily operates in United Kingdom and India. The Company offers various products, such as Severstor, Rotoflo, Siloflo, Bin Activator, Seversafe, Fabsec and Procesing. It also offers various services, such as design, manufacturing, fabrication, delivery, construction and project management. The Company’s projects include Stadia and Leisure, Transport infrastructure, Commercial Projects, Industrial Projects, and Health and Education Projects. Its Stadia and Leisure projects include Fulham FC Riverside Stand, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wimbledon No.1 Court, V&A Dundee and others. Its Transport infrastructure projects include Ordsall Chord, Ely Southern Bypass and Manchester Airport Multi-Storey Car Park. Its Commercial Projects include 22 Bishopsgate, The Shard and Arbor Bankside Yards. Its Industrial Projects include BRS2 Distribution Centre, Regional Distribution Centre and Dublin Waste to Energy Plant.







