Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Severfield PLC 81.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

Severfield PLC with ticker (LON:SFR) now has a potential upside of 81.7% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 109 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Severfield PLC share price of 60 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 81.7%. Trading has ranged between 47 (52 week low) and 75 (52 week high) with an average of 195,388 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £185,720,220.

Severfield plc is a United Kingdom-based structural steel company. The Company primarily operates in United Kingdom and India. The Company offers various products, such as Severstor, Rotoflo, Siloflo, Bin Activator, Seversafe, Fabsec and Procesing. It also offers various services, such as design, manufacturing, fabrication, delivery, construction and project management. The Company’s projects include Stadia and Leisure, Transport infrastructure, Commercial Projects, Industrial Projects, and Health and Education Projects. Its Stadia and Leisure projects include Fulham FC Riverside Stand, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wimbledon No.1 Court, V&A Dundee and others. Its Transport infrastructure projects include Ordsall Chord, Ely Southern Bypass and Manchester Airport Multi-Storey Car Park. Its Commercial Projects include 22 Bishopsgate, The Shard and Arbor Bankside Yards. Its Industrial Projects include BRS2 Distribution Centre, Regional Distribution Centre and Dublin Waste to Energy Plant.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/vWp0M
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.