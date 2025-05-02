Shell Plc declares Q1 2025 dividend

Shell plc (LON:SHEL, XNYS: SHEL, XAMS: SHELL) has announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2025 of US$ 0.358 per ordinary share.

Details relating to the first quarter 2025 interim dividend

Per ordinary share

(GB00BP6MXD84) Q1 2025 Shell Shares (US$) 0.358

Shareholders will be able to elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling.

An alternative ‘Electronic Election Entitlement’ process is available in CREST for dividends with options elections.

Absent any valid election to the contrary, persons holding their ordinary shares through Euroclear Nederland will receive their dividends in euros.

Absent any valid election to the contrary, shareholders (both holding in certificated and uncertificated form (CREST members)) and persons holding their shares through the Shell Corporate Nominee will receive their dividends in pounds sterling.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on June 9, 2025.

Per ADS

(US7802593050) Q1 2025 Shell ADSs (US$) 0.716

Cash dividends on American Depositary Shares will be paid, by default, in US dollars.

Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.

Shell Plc dividend timetable for the first quarter 2025 interim dividend

Event Date Announcement date May 2, 2025 Ex- Dividend Date for ADSs May 16, 2025 Ex- Dividend Date for ordinary shares May 15, 2025 Record date May 16, 2025 Closing of currency election date (see Note below) June 2, 2025 Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement date June 9, 2025 Payment date June 23, 2025