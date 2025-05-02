Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Shell Plc declares Q1 2025 dividend

Shell plc

Shell plc (LON:SHEL, XNYS: SHEL, XAMS: SHELL) has announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2025 of US$ 0.358 per ordinary share.

Details relating to the first quarter 2025 interim dividend

Per ordinary share
(GB00BP6MXD84) 		Q1 2025
Shell Shares (US$)0.358

Shareholders will be able to elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling.

An alternative ‘Electronic Election Entitlement’ process is available in CREST for dividends with options elections.

Absent any valid election to the contrary, persons holding their ordinary shares through Euroclear Nederland will receive their dividends in euros.

Absent any valid election to the contrary, shareholders (both holding in certificated and uncertificated form (CREST members)) and persons holding their shares through the Shell Corporate Nominee will receive their dividends in pounds sterling.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on June 9, 2025.

Per ADS
(US7802593050)		Q1 2025
Shell ADSs (US$)0.716

Cash dividends on American Depositary Shares will be paid, by default, in US dollars.

Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.

Shell Plc dividend timetable for the first quarter 2025 interim dividend

EventDate
Announcement dateMay 2, 2025
Ex- Dividend Date for ADSsMay 16, 2025
Ex- Dividend Date for ordinary sharesMay 15, 2025
Record dateMay 16, 2025
Closing of currency election date (see Note below)June 2, 2025
Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement dateJune 9, 2025
Payment dateJune 23, 2025
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Shell plc

    Shell declare fourth quarter dividend of 0.2875 per ordinary share

    Shell plc

    Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden to step down

    Shell plc

    Shell declares Q2 Euro & GDP dividend payments

    Dividend

    Shell declares Q1 interim dividend of US$0.25 per ordinary share

    Stock News

    3 FTSE stocks to avoid at the moment, EVRAZ, Just Group and Shell

    Stock News

    5 FTSE Stocks to be cautious of right now

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.