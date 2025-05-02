Shell Plc declares Q1 2025 dividend

Shell plc (LON:SHEL, XNYS: SHEL, XAMS: SHELL) has announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2025 of US$ 0.358 per ordinary share.
Details relating to the first quarter 2025 interim dividend
|Per ordinary share
(GB00BP6MXD84)
|Q1 2025
|Shell Shares (US$)
|0.358
Shareholders will be able to elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling.
An alternative ‘Electronic Election Entitlement’ process is available in CREST for dividends with options elections.
Absent any valid election to the contrary, persons holding their ordinary shares through Euroclear Nederland will receive their dividends in euros.
Absent any valid election to the contrary, shareholders (both holding in certificated and uncertificated form (CREST members)) and persons holding their shares through the Shell Corporate Nominee will receive their dividends in pounds sterling.
The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on June 9, 2025.
|Per ADS
(US7802593050)
|Q1 2025
|Shell ADSs (US$)
|0.716
Cash dividends on American Depositary Shares will be paid, by default, in US dollars.
Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.
Shell Plc dividend timetable for the first quarter 2025 interim dividend
|Event
|Date
|Announcement date
|May 2, 2025
|Ex- Dividend Date for ADSs
|May 16, 2025
|Ex- Dividend Date for ordinary shares
|May 15, 2025
|Record date
|May 16, 2025
|Closing of currency election date (see Note below)
|June 2, 2025
|Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement date
|June 9, 2025
|Payment date
|June 23, 2025