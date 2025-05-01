Ferro-Alloy Resources Advances Balasausqandiq Project as R&D Focus Sharpens – Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR), the developer of the high-grade Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in southern Kazakhstan, continues to press ahead with its strategic pivot towards research and development as it prepares for a pivotal 2025.

The company’s final results for 2024 revealed a strong operational focus on preparing the groundwork for the Phase 1 feasibility study of its flagship project. Several key elements, including open-pit geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling, were completed over the past year, while the tailings management design is now nearing conclusion. FAR expects to publish the full feasibility study in the second quarter of 2025.

In a sign of confidence in the project’s future, the company has signed a non-binding offtake term sheet with LL-Resources GmbH to secure sales of its entire vanadium pentoxide production from Phase 1.

Although revenues declined to $4.7 million due to continued softness in vanadium prices, FAR’s cash position remains solid at $3.8 million as of year-end. The company has sensibly decided to de-emphasise production operations for now, instead focusing efforts on refining and optimising its technologies and processes.

Research Analyst Edward Maravanyika at Shore Capital noted, “The plant will now focus on R&D to accelerate the completion and optimisation of the ongoing feasibility study, including the development of markets for the group’s carbon black substitute (CBS) product.” Key R&D efforts will also target the development of high-purity vanadium oxides, production processes for battery-grade materials, and leaching technology enhancements.

Despite a wider adjusted pre-tax loss of $9.4 million in FY24, the company’s decision to prioritise long-term development over short-term gains is seen as a strategic move, especially as demand for battery materials and clean technology metals continues to grow.

On a Final Note, Ferro-Alloy Resources is positioning itself not only as a vanadium producer, but as an innovator in the critical materials sector. With feasibility results due in Q2 2025 and a sharpened focus on process innovation, FAR is setting the stage for long-term value creation.