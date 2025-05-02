Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Chesnara plc 20 Years of Dividend Growth Backed by £1.5 Billion Acquisition Surge (Video)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) has once again demonstrated the strength of its business model, marking its 20th consecutive year of dividend growth while expanding its footprint through a significant £1.5 billion portfolio acquisition. In this latest interview, Hardman & Co analyst Dr Brian Moretta explains how disciplined deal-making, strong cash generation, and operational progress across the UK and Europe are reinforcing Chesnara’s position as a dependable income stock in the insurance sector.

About the company: Chesnara plc is a UK-based Life and Pensions consolidator operating across the UK, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    Chesnara plc 20 Years of Dividend Growth Backed by £1.5 Billion Acquisition Surge (Video)

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Search

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.