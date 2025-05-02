Chesnara plc 20 Years of Dividend Growth Backed by £1.5 Billion Acquisition Surge (Video)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) has once again demonstrated the strength of its business model, marking its 20th consecutive year of dividend growth while expanding its footprint through a significant £1.5 billion portfolio acquisition. In this latest interview, Hardman & Co analyst Dr Brian Moretta explains how disciplined deal-making, strong cash generation, and operational progress across the UK and Europe are reinforcing Chesnara’s position as a dependable income stock in the insurance sector.

About the company: Chesnara plc is a UK-based Life and Pensions consolidator operating across the UK, Sweden, and the Netherlands.