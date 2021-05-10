Serinus Energy Rhonda Yaniw share subscription

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN) has announced that Rhonda Yaniw, Head of Corporate Administration for Serinus, has subscribed for 100 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 3p per share. This will ensure that the forthcoming AGM, to which access is restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be quorate. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the shares to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on Thursday 13 May 2021.

Serinus Energy is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.