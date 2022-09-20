Serinus Energy commences drilling of the Moftinu Nord-1 exploration well

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, has announced that the drilling of the Moftinu Nord-1 exploration well in Romania commenced on 19 September 2022.

The Moftinu Nord-1 well will be drilled to a depth of 1,000 metres, targeting four prospective hydrocarbon zones. The Moftinu Nord prospect is located on the northern flank of the Carei Basin, approximately five kilometres to the northwest of the Company’s Moftinu Gas Plant. The Moftinu Nord-1 exploration well is seeking to discover further hydrocarbons on the migration path from the Carei Basin source kitchen, testing a different structure type than the recently completed Canar-1 exploration well. With success, production from this well will be connected to the Moftinu Gas Plant, utilizing existing plant capacity.

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.