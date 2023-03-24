Sensata Technologies Holding pl – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Sensata Technologies Holding pl which can be found using ticker (ST) have now 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 49 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $56.50. Now with the previous closing price of $46.86 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 20.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $49.09 while the 200 day moving average is $43.80. The market cap for the company is $7,138m. Find out more information at: https://www.sensata.com

The potential market cap would be $8,607m based on the market consensus.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers. This segment also provides hardware and services for fleet transportation and logistics customers, and end users. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures application-specific sensor and electrical protection products primarily serving the industrial and aerospace markets. Its products include pressure, temperature, and position sensors; motor and compressor protectors; high-voltage contactors; solid state relays; bimetal electromechanical controls; power inverters; charge controllers; battery management systems; operator controls; and power conversion systems. The company operates in the United States, China, the Netherlands, Korea, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.96% with the ex dividend date set at 7-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.41, revenue per share of 25.95 and a 4.31% return on assets.