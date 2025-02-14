Sensata Technologies Holding plc – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 32.9% Upside Potential

Sensata Technologies Holding plc with ticker code (ST) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $51.00 and $27.00 with the average target price sitting at $37.22. Now with the previous closing price of $28.01 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $28.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to $34.93. The market capitalization for the company is 4.31B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $28.85 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,734,370,288 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.94, revenue per share of $26.65 and a 3.94% return on assets.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is an industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other products that are used in various systems and applications. The Company’s segments include Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road (HVOR) industries through its development and manufacture of sensors, high-voltage solutions (electrical protection components), and other solutions. The Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacture of a portfolio of application specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a range of industrial markets, including the appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); semiconductor; and charging infrastructure markets as well as the aerospace market. It also provides various energy storage and power conversion solutions.