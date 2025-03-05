Sensata Technologies Holding plc Share Price Target ‘$36.53’, now 33.7% Upside Potential

Sensata Technologies Holding plc with ticker code (ST) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $51.00 and $27.00 calculating the average target share price we see $36.53. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $27.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $27.92 while the 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market cap of 3.97B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $26.53 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,305,643,407 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.21, revenue per share of $26.15 and a 3.85% return on assets.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is an industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other products that are used in various systems and applications. The Company’s segments include Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road (HVOR) industries through its development and manufacture of sensors, high-voltage solutions (electrical protection components), and other solutions. The Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacture of a portfolio of application specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a range of industrial markets, including the appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); semiconductor; and charging infrastructure markets as well as the aerospace market. It also provides various energy storage and power conversion solutions.