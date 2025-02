SEI Investments Company Share Price Target ‘$89.50’, now 8.0% Upside Potential

SEI Investments Company which can be found using ticker (SEIC) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $99.00 and $84.00 calculating the average target share price we see $89.50. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $82.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $83.56 and the 200 day moving average is $73.14. The company has a market cap of 10.51B. Currently the stock stands at: $82.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,352,179,101 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.78, revenue per share of $16.34 and a 13.25% return on assets.

SEI Investments Company provides technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. The Company’s segments include Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. Its Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions and others. Its Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent investment advisors, financial planners, and others. Its Institutional Investors segment provides outsourced chief investment officer solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms. Its Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms. Its Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on providing investment management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families.