SEI Investments Company Share Price Target ‘$89.50’, now 13.2% Upside Potential

SEI Investments Company which can be found using ticker (SEIC) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $99.00 and $84.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $89.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $79.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and the 200 day MA is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of 9.68B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $76.28 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,963,886,760 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.3, revenue per share of $16.34 and a 13.21% return on assets.

SEI Investments Company provides technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. The Company’s segments include Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. Its Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions and others. Its Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent investment advisors, financial planners, and others. Its Institutional Investors segment provides outsourced chief investment officer solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms. Its Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms. Its Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on providing investment management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families.