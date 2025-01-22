SEI Investments Company – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 2.5% Upside Potential

SEI Investments Company with ticker code (SEIC) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $94.00 and $80.00 with the average target price sitting at $85.60. Now with the previous closing price of $83.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day MA is $82.26 and the 200 day moving average is $71.47. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.82B. The current share price for the company is: $83.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,091,449,464 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.22, revenue per share of $15.70 and a 12.62% return on assets.

SEI Investments Company provides technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. The Company’s segments include Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. Its Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions and others. Its Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent investment advisors, financial planners, and others. Its Institutional Investors segment provides outsourced chief investment officer solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms. Its Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms. Its Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on providing investment management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families.