SEI Investments Company – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 4.5% Upside Potential

SEI Investments Company with ticker code (SEIC) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $94.00 and $80.00 and has a mean target at $85.60. Now with the previous closing price of $81.88 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 4.5%. The day 50 moving average is $81.96 and the 200 day MA is $71.34. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.69B. Currently the stock stands at: $82.96 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,180,157,071 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.99, revenue per share of $15.70 and a 12.62% return on assets.

SEI Investments Company provides technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. The Company’s segments include Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. Its Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions and others. Its Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent investment advisors, financial planners, and others. Its Institutional Investors segment provides outsourced chief investment officer solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms. Its Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms. Its Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on providing investment management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families.