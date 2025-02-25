SEI Investments Company Share Price Target ‘$89.50’, now 11.8% Upside Potential

SEI Investments Company with ticker code (SEIC) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $99.00 and $84.00 with the average share target price sitting at $89.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $80.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to $73.35. The market capitalization for the company is 10.09B. The current share price for the company is: $79.46 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,282,510,176 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.02, revenue per share of $16.34 and a 13.21% return on assets.

SEI Investments Company provides technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. The Company’s segments include Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. Its Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions and others. Its Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent investment advisors, financial planners, and others. Its Institutional Investors segment provides outsourced chief investment officer solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms. Its Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms. Its Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on providing investment management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families.