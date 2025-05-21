Seasonal heatwave fuels explosive rise in US natural gas

U.S. natural gas has erupted with a sharp surge of over 9%, catching the attention of energy investors as prices accelerate into the summer season. The move marks one of the strongest single-day rallies in months and reflects a broader shift in the underlying fundamentals of the gas market. As warmer weather approaches, expectations for soaring demand are building quickly, especially for cooling and air-conditioning, sparking renewed optimism across the commodity space.

Much of the momentum stems from a shift in short-term dynamics. Traders, reacting to earlier price declines, have rapidly covered short positions, triggering a wave of technical buying. At the same time, production across the lower 48 states has slipped slightly from April’s record levels, reinforcing expectations that supply growth could be plateauing just as demand ramps up.

The tightening supply-demand balance is beginning to show in storage data. Although inventories remain slightly above the five-year average, the gap is narrowing. Should hotter-than-normal temperatures persist into June and July, working gas in storage could fall below historical benchmarks, supporting higher price levels through the summer.

The futures market has already started to respond. U.S. natural gas futures for June delivery jumped significantly, closing near $3.23 per million British thermal units, a clear signal of strengthening market sentiment. Alongside futures, the spot market has firmed too, with cash prices climbing on the back of solid demand from power generators and robust export flows to Mexico.

Adding fuel to the rally are weather models pointing toward sustained above-average temperatures across major U.S. regions. With electricity demand poised to climb as air-conditioning use rises, natural gas is likely to remain in high demand. This seasonal dynamic, combined with softer production, creates fertile ground for continued upward movement in pricing.

However, this rally is not purely speculative. It is being supported by fundamental data suggesting that inventories could be drawn down more aggressively than previously expected. That could help rebalance a market that, until recently, was oversupplied and weighed down by mild winter conditions.

Risks remain, as always. A reversal in weather patterns, unexpected production increases, or weakening export demand could disrupt the current trajectory. But the overall picture points to a market that is moving from surplus to equilibrium, and potentially into a shortfall if current trends continue.

This is a pivotal moment for natural gas. Investors are recalibrating their outlooks, not just for the summer, but also for the second half of the year. With technical momentum aligning with seasonal fundamentals, the market may be entering a more bullish phase. Whether prices hold or extend depends on a few key variables, but for now, natural gas is reclaiming its position as a high-interest asset in the energy space.

