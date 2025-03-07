Follow us on:

Diversified Energy Company’s Maverick acquisition on track

Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC; NYSE: DEC), an independent energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transportation, marketing and well retirement, has announced the recently announced acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources remains on track with previously announced deal specifics, including share consideration, which is not, and will not be, impacted or adjusted as a result of any movement in the Company’s share price.. The General Meeting will take place at 1:00pm (London Time) on Monday, March 10th, 2025, and the acquisition is now anticipated to close prior to the end of the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and Diversified shareholder approval.

