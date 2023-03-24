Sealed Air Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Sealed Air Corporation with ticker code (SEE) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 52 and has a mean target at $58.00. Now with the previous closing price of $43.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $50.11 and the 200 day MA is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6,146m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sealedair.com

The potential market cap would be $8,209m based on the market consensus.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Protective segment provides foam, inflatable, suspension and retention, temperature assurance packaging solutions to protect goods to e-commerce, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and industrial manufacturing markets under the SEALED AIR, BUBBLE WRAP, AUTOBAG, SEALED AIR, AUTOBAG, Instapak, Korrvu, Kevothermal, and TempGuard brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, logistics partners, and e-commerce/fulfillment operations. Sealed Air Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.79% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.42, revenue per share of 38.67 and a 9.6% return on assets.