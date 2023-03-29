Sea Limited – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 18.8% Upside Potential

Sea Limited with ticker code (SE) now have 24 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 159 and 62 with the average target price sitting at $98.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at $83.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $69.44 while the 200 day moving average is $64.20. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $45,922m. Company Website: https://www.sea.com

The potential market cap would be $54,567m based on the market consensus.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.