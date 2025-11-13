Scotland backs tidal power push at Ampeak’s Nigg facility

Ampeak Energy hosted Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, Gillian Martin MSP, at its operations and maintenance facility at Nigg Energy Park, signalling firm political support for the next phase of tidal power development. The visit showcased the ongoing MeyGen project and plans to expand turbine deployment, which aim to cut the cost of tidal generation and anchor more manufacturing jobs in Scotland.

The presence of industrial partners including Proteus Marine Renewables, GE Vernova and SKF Marine adds weight to the project’s commercial ambitions. Each brings technical and operational strength that could help bring tidal power closer to financial viability.

This visit comes as Ampeak prepares for the next turbine rollout. The company is focused on reducing costs to a level that can compete with other renewables. That transition, from grant-funded pilot to scalable energy source, has been a sticking point for tidal, but political and industrial backing now suggests a shift in momentum.

Ampeak Energy Limited (LON:AMP) a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects​. Transitioning to become a major Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a project development arm specialising in Battery Storage and Tidal Stream generation.