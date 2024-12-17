Saudi Response Plus Medical Delivers Top-Tier Emergency Medical Support at Soundstorm ’24

Saudi Response Plus Medical Services (Saudi RPM), a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC, demonstrated its unmatched expertise in emergency medical services by supporting the recently concluded MDLBeast Soundstorm ’24 music festival in Riyadh. The event, held in Banban from December 14-16, drew nearly 500,000 attendees and featured performances from global icons such as Eminem, Linkin Park, Muse, Armin Van Buuren, and Camila Cabello.

To ensure participant safety throughout the three-day event, Saudi RPM deployed over 300 highly trained medical professionals, equipped with a cutting-edge fleet of 20 ambulances. The company established eight on-site clinics, accommodating 110 beds and staffed with a robust team, including 140+ paramedics, 50 nurses, 15 doctors, and 60 support personnel. These resources provided swift and effective medical care to festival-goers, showcasing Saudi RPM’s preparedness and dedication.

Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, emphasised the company’s excellence in managing high-profile events. “Soundstorm is an iconic annual event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Saudi RPM’s accomplishments year-on-year reinforce the exceptional capabilities of our EMS team in prioritising attendee safety. This solidifies our position as the leading provider of pre-hospital care in the Kingdom and beyond,” he stated.

Jonathan Trattles, Chief of EMS for Saudi RPM, credited the seamless execution to meticulous planning and advanced technology. “The planning, training, and coordination between MDLBeast Soundstorm and the Saudi RPM teams resulted in unparalleled proficiency. Our command center capabilities and crash meetings weeks prior to the event ensured operational excellence,” Trattles said.

Saudi RPM has cemented its reputation as one of the Kingdom’s largest providers of on-site healthcare management, emergency medical evacuation, and pre-hospital care. With its advanced technology and seasoned personnel, the company remains a trusted partner for large-scale events across the region.

Response Plus Holding PJSC is a leading healthcare organisation specialising in on-site medical management, emergency medical services (EMS), and occupational health solutions across the Middle East and beyond. Headquartered in the UAE, the company operates an extensive network of medical centers, ambulances, and highly trained personnel, catering to diverse sectors including oil and gas, events, and corporate health. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology and advanced medical protocols, Response Plus Holding PJSC is recognised for its ability to deliver tailored healthcare solutions for large-scale events, remote worksites, and complex medical scenarios.