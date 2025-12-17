Follow us on:

Gold prices rise as unemployment shift fuels renewed Fed pivot narrative

Gold prices have edged higher, holding firmly above the $4,300 level, as investors absorb a wave of labour market data that signals potential weakness beneath the surface. The latest US non-farm payroll figures painted a mixed picture, but the real shift came from the uptick in the unemployment rate, now sitting at its highest level since late 2021.

Yields on US Treasuries have softened noticeably, reflecting increasing conviction that the Federal Reserve may not wait long to adjust its stance. The dollar, in turn, has drifted lower, opening space for non-yielding assets like gold to gain traction across a wider investor base.

For gold, the near-term levels around $4,300 appear well defended. The rally is underpinned not just by Fed speculation, but also by the absence of credible alternatives in a world still navigating monetary normalisation.

