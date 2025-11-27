Fed timing is repricing gold

After months of cautious trading, gold has moved to a near two-week high, responding not to geopolitical tension or inflation, but to growing conviction that the Fed will begin easing policy by mid-2025.

The market is now actively pricing in a rate cut as early as June, with December seen as increasingly likely. This changing outlook on rates is materially altering the cost-of-carry dynamic for non-yielding assets like gold. As the opportunity cost of holding bullion falls, the metal is starting to reassert itself as a relevant option in long-term portfolio strategy.

While the move in price has so far been moderate, it reflects a broader recalibration. Yields on US Treasuries have pulled back from recent highs, and confidence is growing that the Fed’s tightening cycle may be nearing its end.

