Fed timing is repricing gold

After months of cautious trading, gold has moved to a near two-week high, responding not to geopolitical tension or inflation, but to growing conviction that the Fed will begin easing policy by mid-2025.

The market is now actively pricing in a rate cut as early as June, with December seen as increasingly likely. This changing outlook on rates is materially altering the cost-of-carry dynamic for non-yielding assets like gold. As the opportunity cost of holding bullion falls, the metal is starting to reassert itself as a relevant option in long-term portfolio strategy.

While the move in price has so far been moderate, it reflects a broader recalibration. Yields on US Treasuries have pulled back from recent highs, and confidence is growing that the Fed’s tightening cycle may be nearing its end.

As rate cut bets build, gold is gaining new relevance as a macro-sensitive asset with long-term portfolio value.
Gold hovers at the US $4,100 mark as investors await labour data and Fed minutes for the next move.
Gold has broken above $4,000 per ounce as weakening dollar dynamics and shifting Fed expectations prompt investors to reassess portfolio risk and safe-haven allocations.
Gold prices are climbing as shifting macro signals prompt investors to rethink where it fits in a changing multi-asset landscape.
Gold prices climb as dollar softens and physical demand tightens, signalling a shift in long-term positioning.
Gold edges higher as shifting rate expectations and trade signals reposition the metal back into focus.

