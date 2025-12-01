Follow us on:

Gold prices rise as investors position for weaker dollar and potential rate cut

Cora Gold Ltd

The latest move in gold coincides with growing conviction that the Federal Reserve may begin easing policy sooner than previously anticipated. Market pricing now reflects a strong probability of a US rate cut as early as December, with expectations anchored around a 25-basis-point reduction. This outlook has already begun to weigh on the dollar, which has retreated to a two-week low, making gold more appealing to international investors and reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Importantly, this dynamic is unfolding at a time when risk appetite across equities and other asset classes appears more cautious. Gold’s defensive qualities are again being recognised as a calculated allocation within diversified portfolios. With bond market volatility still elevated and equity valuations increasingly sensitive to central bank signals, bullion is offering a form of stability that aligns with a maturing cycle.

The broader precious metals complex is participating as well. Silver has seen short-term gains alongside gold, reflecting a wider interest in hard assets. However, gold’s move carries particular macro significance, given its deep liquidity and longstanding role as a currency alternative in times of policy transition.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

