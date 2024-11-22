Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

SAE Renewables receives penultimate milestone payment of £1.5m for BESS project

SAE Renewables
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) has announced it has received the penultimate milestone payment of £1.5m under its agreement with EL (Uskmouth) Limited (EL), a subsidiary of FPC Electric Land.

On 5 December 2023, SAE announced that it had agreed to sell the freehold land owned by SAE to EL, for a milestone-linked total gross cash consideration of £9.8m. The land is being used for a 460MWh (230MW) BESS being constructed by Uskmouth Energy Storage Limited. The EL land represents only a small proportion of the land owned by SAE at the Uskmouth site available for BESS project development. The milestone payment was received following the successful completion of civil works at the site.

Today’s announcement marks the third milestone payment. The first £5.0m payment was received on 28 March 2024, and the second £2.0m payment was received on 28 May 2024.

SAE looks forward to the continued good progress being made on the project. The final milestone will be paid following the delivery of 10% of the batteries for the project.

SAE recently released a video animation highlighting the scale and benefits of the USEP site:

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables partners with industry leaders to expand MeyGen to 65MW

SAE Renewables advances its MeyGen tidal stream project to expand capacity from 6MW to 65MW, with support from top industry leaders in tidal energy.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables welcomes politicians to Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park

SAE Renewables transforms Uskmouth into a leading UK Battery Storage site, welcoming key politicians to explore its impact on local jobs and green energy.
The Green Economy Mark

Green Economy Mark Stocks – Latest News

Research

Equity research reports, UK stocks, October 2024

Discover top-performing stocks across health, energy, finance, and telecom with insights from leading analysts to make informed investment decisions.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables Demonstrates Robust Growth and Future Promise with H1 2024 Results

SAE Renewables reports strong H1 2024 results, driven by strategic project developments and revenue growth, enhancing its leadership in renewable energy.
Opportunities in Natural Resource Stocks

6 Top Natural Resources Stocks to Buy Now Delivering Substantial Progress

Explore the natural resources sector with insights on six innovative stocks—Pulsar Helium, SAE Renewables, Firering Strategic Minerals, Dekel Agri-Vision, Challenger Energy Group, and Quadrise Plc—each making strategic strides amid rising oil prices.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.