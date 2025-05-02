Follow us on:

Rotork Plc reports order growth, strategy progress and £44m acquisition

Rotork plc

Rotork plc (LON:ROR), the global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions, has issued the following trading update for the first quarter period from 1 January to 31 March 2025 ahead of its Annual General Meeting to be held later today.

Trading update

Order intake was up mid-single digit year-on-year (on an OCC1 basis). All divisions achieved higher orders year-on-year (OCC) with Water & Power delivering the highest growth. Orders from the LNG liquefaction sector were strongly ahead year-on-year.

In line with expectations, revenues were modestly lower year-on-year (OCC) in the period, reflecting order book phasing and a strong comparator.

We made excellent progress on our Growth+ strategy initiatives. Business transformation continued with new processes successfully rolled out to two assembly facilities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The period saw a good cash performance and the £44m acquisition of Noah Actuation which was completed on 12 March 2025. Net cash at 31 March 2025 was £91.2m (December 2024: £125.3m).

Post period end

The £50m share buyback programme announced with full year results commenced on 7 April 2025.

Tariffs

Our three North American facilities, which together represent around a fifth of Group sales, are located in the US and have the capacity to supply the majority of local demand. Additionally, to cover incremental costs arising from higher tariffs, a surcharge increase has been implemented.

Outlook

Since we reported our 2024 results there has been no significant change in order trends or customer behaviour and April has been in line with our expectations. Whilst we are mindful of ongoing macro uncertainty, we continue to expect 2025 to be a year of progress on an OCC basis2 supported by our order book and positive end markets.

Rotork will publish half year results on Tuesday 5 August 2025.

¹OCC is organic constant currency results. The calculation of OCC performance translates the prior period results at the reporting period’s average exchange rates. Acquired businesses are not included until owned for more than one year and are then included on an equal perimeter basis, disposed businesses are excluded entirely.

2Based on exchange rates from 1 January to 31 March 2025 and assuming 31 March 2025 rates are unchanged for the rest of the year, the year-on-year currency headwind to 2025 sales is estimated at 2-3% (up from 1-2% as estimated at the time of final results). Visit https://www.rotork.com/en/investors for the detailed company compiled consensus.

