RH – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

RH which can be found using ticker (RH) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 380 and 215 with the average target price sitting at $320.33. Now with the previous closing price of $247.10 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 29.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $296.70 and the 200 day MA is $273.07. The market cap for the company is $5,371m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rh.com

The potential market cap would be $6,963m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.32, revenue per share of 161.34 and a 9.62% return on assets.