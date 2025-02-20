RH Share Price Target ‘$457.48’, now 17.8% Upside Potential

RH with ticker code (RH) now have 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $556.00 and $304.00 calculating the average target share price we see $457.48. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $388.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $406.93 while the 200 day moving average is $320.26. The market cap for the company is 7.10B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $381.89 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,371,047,092 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 105.2, revenue per share of $169.15 and a 4.72% return on assets.

RH is a retailer and luxury lifestyle brand operating primarily in the home furnishings market. It offers merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, decor, outdoor and garden, and baby, child, and teen furnishings. It sells Waterworks products online through www.waterworks.com. The Company’s websites also offer room-based navigation, which allows the customer to envision and shop items by room or by-product, expanding on the richness of the online experience. The Company distributes its products through a fully integrated sales platform comprising its retail locations, including RH Galleries and Waterworks Showrooms, Source Books, Trade and Contract, and Outlets. The Company operates retail locations throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and have an integrated RH Hospitality experience in 14 of its Design Gallery locations, which includes Restaurants and Wine Bar.