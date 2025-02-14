RH – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.3% Upside Potential

RH which can be found using ticker (RH) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $556.00 and $304.00 calculating the average target price we see $457.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at $374.15 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 22.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $406.57 while the 200 day moving average is $318.24. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.08B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $380.35 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,651,484,340 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 105.36, revenue per share of $166.23 and a 3.8% return on assets.

RH is a retailer and luxury lifestyle brand operating primarily in the home furnishings market. It offers merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, decor, outdoor and garden, and baby, child, and teen furnishings. It sells Waterworks products online through www.waterworks.com. The Company’s websites also offer room-based navigation, which allows the customer to envision and shop items by room or by-product, expanding on the richness of the online experience. The Company distributes its products through a fully integrated sales platform comprising its retail locations, including RH Galleries and Waterworks Showrooms, Source Books, Trade and Contract, and Outlets. The Company operates retail locations throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and have an integrated RH Hospitality experience in 14 of its Design Gallery locations, which includes Restaurants and Wine Bar.