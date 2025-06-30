Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Rethinking perimeter assumptions as physical systems meet digital control

Tern plc

The quiet linking of industrial infrastructure with digital oversight has rewritten the risk map in ways most firms are only beginning to grasp. Where once air-gapped control systems quietly ran production lines or power grids, today’s interconnected networks introduce complexity and ambiguity far beyond traditional IT concerns. And with that shift comes a security reckoning that cuts to the operational heart of modern enterprises.

The fusion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Operational Technology (OT) systems into corporate architectures is not merely a technological upgrade. It is a structural pivot that carries profound consequences for resilience, compliance, and reputational trust. What appears on the surface as smarter systems and real-time data flow is underpinned by devices and protocols often designed without the assumptions of hostile environments. The operational gains are clear—but so are the vulnerabilities.

From intelligent HVAC systems to robotic arms in production lines, connected devices now relay vital operational signals across broader networks than ever before. These same systems, once shielded by isolation, now present broad attack vectors, creating opportunities for adversaries to manipulate environments that were never built with dynamic cyber defence in mind. Many of these components, favouring durability and uptime over upgradability, are ill-prepared for the rigorous demands of modern threat landscapes. Default credentials, legacy firmware, and sparse patching practices form a weak perimeter that no longer holds.

As attackers grow more sophisticated and specialised, threats have shifted from speculative to systemic. The convergence of IT and OT is now a known battleground, with ransomware and remote access exploits targeting precisely these integration points. The mechanics of disruption extend well beyond data theft, into physical and reputational harm. Incidents that once seemed isolated to critical infrastructure now pose enterprise-wide implications, especially as supply chains, logistics, and facilities management go digital.

Investor implications are significant. The quality of a firm’s cybersecurity posture in these domains increasingly speaks to the quality of its governance, operational foresight, and risk management. It is no longer adequate to rely on legacy controls and fragmented oversight. Leadership teams must demonstrate fluency in cross-domain threat mitigation, particularly in environments where uptime is non-negotiable and compliance is tightening.

The strategies gaining traction involve more than defence. They reflect architectural maturity. Visibility, segmentation, and behavioural baselining are becoming core disciplines. Asset discovery tools now go beyond inventory to behavioural analytics, enabling teams to detect anomalies in real time. Network segmentation is evolving from best practice to foundational necessity, preventing lateral movement across diverse device groups. And the adoption of Zero Trust principles reflects a deeper recognition that legacy assumptions of trust are no longer tenable in hybrid environments.

Yet even the most advanced systems remain porous without strong vendor oversight and disciplined lifecycle management. The threat chain often begins not with an attacker but with a supplier. Procurement protocols and firmware provenance are therefore as critical as firewalls and intrusion detection. Enterprises investing in these areas are increasingly looking for partners who offer transparency, updatability, and proactive disclosures as standard.

Crisis preparedness also defines maturity. Incident response planning now must account for physical systems and mixed-technology estates. Recovery protocols, role delineation, and simulation exercises are evolving to reflect blended environments, where a cyber breach can mean operational paralysis or even safety risks. Investors attuned to such planning can better evaluate resilience in tangible terms.

Ultimately, the organisations best positioned for the future will be those that embed security into the blueprint, not bolted on at the margins. That requires a cultural as well as technical shift. Security by design, risk-driven procurement, and continuous posture assessments must shape capital allocation, not just compliance checklists. The convergence of IoT and OT is not a passing trend but a foundational transformation, demanding lasting attention and sustained investment.

For investors, the takeaway is clear: in a world where industrial reliability and digital agility increasingly co-exist, the firms that master secure convergence will not only mitigate risk but unlock meaningful competitive advantage.

IoT and OT technologies refer to the integration of internet-connected sensors and control systems within physical infrastructure. They underpin critical functions in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, energy, and healthcare, and are increasingly central to enterprise digitisation strategies.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern plc

Tern strengthens strategic position ahead of AGM

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025. Key resolutions focus on crucial financial strategies for growth and shareholder value.
Tern plc

Tern FY 2024 Results: Core portfolio grows ARR, cuts costs by 30%

Tern Plc announces its audited results for 2024, highlighting significant progress in its disruptive IoT portfolio, and shares insights on delivering long-term shareholder value.
Tern plc

Tern Open Offer Oversubscribed at 114%

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) announces a successful Open Offer, with over 114% take-up from shareholders, raising £340,140 for its IoT technology initiatives.
Tern Plc

Tern’s Bruce Leith appointed Executive Chairman of Purple Transform

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) enhances its strategic position as Bruce Leith steps in as Executive Chairman of Purple Transform Limited, driving growth in IoT investments.
Tern plc

Tern launches underwritten open offer to raise £340,140

Tern Plc has launched an underwritten Open Offer to raise £340,140 through the issuance of shares, benefiting qualifying shareholders with an attractive discount.
Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple