Retail steps beyond the shelf

Retail in October 2025 reveals a sector quietly reshaping itself, one where boundaries between commerce, culture, and technology continue to dissolve. What was once defined by transactions has become a field of experience and connection, where every element of design and delivery serves as part of a larger narrative.

Technology is becoming the invisible architecture of modern retail. Operational intelligence tools are revolutionising how inventory and sustainability are managed. Simbe’s enhanced analytics platform enables real-time monitoring of perishables, improving efficiency and reducing waste. Retail Insight’s AI-driven ‘WasteInsight’ system goes a step further, automatically rerouting unsold goods to donation channels while ensuring food safety standards are met.

On the consumer side, the fusion of digital and physical is producing new touchpoints of control and confidence. OneThird’s avocado scanner at Tesco offers shoppers instant quality verification, a small but potent signal of how data can enhance trust at scale. Lightspeed’s Showroom tool bridges traditional and digital retail, providing physical retailers with online visibility without requiring a full e-commerce operation.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.