Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Holiday shoppers are prioritising value over volume this year

itim Group

This year’s festive season is seeing fewer impulse buys and more deliberate spending. Consumers are still planning to give gifts, but they are narrowing their focus. The winners are likely to be those offering products that feel thoughtful, practical, or personal. Generic and disposable items are falling out of favour.

Grocery and food gifting remains robust. Even with budget pressure, shoppers continue to spend on what feels essential or indulgent, premium food and drink brands, festive staples, and experiential treats are holding up well. Meanwhile, categories once buoyed by volume, such as novelty items, trend-led accessories, or non-branded goods, are seeing softer intent.

Brands with a clear proposition, or those positioned as useful, high quality, or sustainable, are better aligned with the new mood. So are retailers that can combine gifting with day-to-day relevance, such as home goods, health, or hybrid wellness categories.

Many shoppers are delaying purchases, waiting for promotions or clarity on final costs. Retailers who front-load inventory or discount too early may find they mistime demand. Flexibility, last-minute fulfilment, and pricing discipline may prove more valuable than early positioning.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

itim Group

Holiday shoppers are prioritising value over volume this year

Consumers are still spending on gifts this Christmas, just not where the volume retailers were expecting.
itim Group

A new route emerging beneath the retail margin squeeze

Retailers are finding margin in the inefficiencies they’ve long tolerated, and itim is helping them unlock it.
itim Group

Retailers navigate the AI loop of content and discovery

Retailers are adapting to AI-driven discovery by reworking product content to influence how chatbots interpret and recommend items, reshaping the path to consumer engagement.
itim Group

Solving retail’s end-to-end planning problem

Retailers have long chased a unified, automated merchandising process, itim Group may have finally cracked it.
itim Group

How AI is Redefining Omnichannel Retail Strategy

AI is now the engine behind omnichannel retail, and the companies knitting together online and physical channels through data and machine learning are writing the next chapter of retail.
itim Group

The head office model retail no longer needs

Retailers are rethinking the head office from the ground up, and the cost savings could be permanent.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple