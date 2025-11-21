A new route emerging beneath the retail margin squeeze

For retailers operating in mature markets, net margin compression has become an unrelenting structural challenge. Gross margins may still sit comfortably above 40%, but downstream inefficiencies continue to erode profitability, often reducing net margins to the low single digits. At this stage in the cycle, the easy wins have long gone.

This is where itim Group’s Unify platform has started to gain ground. Designed to target the connective tissue between teams, suppliers and systems, Unify is not another front-end digital interface. Instead, it addresses root-level fragmentation by automating workflows, consolidating decision-making and identifying where value leaks out, in pricing, in promotions, in supply chain execution and in financial settlements.

Over the past year, itim reports that its tools have helped over 30 global retailers identify and realise over £520 million in latent value. Much of this has come not from radical reinvention, but from rethinking the everyday mechanics of retail. For instance, by using system-led checks to track supplier overcharging and speed up deal recovery, clients have been able to claw back cash that would otherwise have been lost to manual oversight. Others have applied the platform to harmonise promotional planning, reduce markdown exposure and tighten alignment between procurement and inventory cycles.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.