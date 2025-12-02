Follow us on:

Retail sales data suggests a shift in consumer priorities

itim Group

Top-line sales remain within a relatively stable range, but the composition of spending is beginning to diverge from historic patterns. Big-ticket discretionary categories, which typically rise with consumer confidence, are no longer seeing the same support, even as overall volumes hold up. In contrast, segments such as food services and health-related retail are showing more consistent momentum, a sign that necessity and value are playing a greater role in spending decisions.

Retail performance is not just about headline numbers but about what those numbers reveal beneath the surface. A consumer who is prioritising essentials over extras, and value over brand, changes the operating environment for retailers. It affects inventory strategy, pricing power, marketing spend, and ultimately margin expectations.

E-commerce penetration is stabilising at a much higher baseline than pre-pandemic norms. This supports omnichannel models but raises the bar for operational efficiency. Retailers with leaner supply chains and more responsive logistics are starting to pull ahead through cost discipline and better alignment with real-time demand.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors.

