Remote Monitored Systems Pharm 2 Farm update

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) is providing the following update on its wholly owned subsidiary Pharm 2 Farm Limited.

As noted in the Company’s announcement of 11 November 2020, the Directors have been expecting the delivery and installation of its new anti-viral mask production line at or around the end of November. Yesterday, 25 November 2020, the Company received an update from P2F and the manufacturer of the production line noting that the production machinery is now expected to undergo final acceptance testing in mid-December at the manufacturer’s premises in Spain. It will then be shipped, installed and commissioned at P2F’s Biocity premises in Nottingham. Remote Monitored Systems expect commercial production and shipment of product to begin in January 2021.