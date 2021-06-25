Twitter
Remote Monitored Systems MHRA approval for the 5-ply mask

Remote Monitored Systems

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) has announced that the 5-ply version of its Pro-Larva anti-viral mask, developed with Volz Filters UK Ltd, has been approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”).  The 5-ply mask has an additional filter layer, produced by Volz, after the hydrophobic outer layer, further strengthening the mask’s already excellent bacterial filter efficiency.

The last year has established a close working relationship between Volz and the Company’s subsidiary, Pharm 2 Farm Ltd (“P2F”).  Not only is Volz manufacturing the existing 4-ply anti-viral masks for P2F, but the two companies have also been working on developing a new anti-viral filter material, as an extension of the work on the anti-viral mask and covered by the same patent.  This new material has passed the proof-of-concept stage and Volz and P2F are now looking at how this could be commercialised (for example, in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems), although this is expected to take several months, with work required on moving from proof-of-concept to large scale production.

Antony Legge, Remote Monitored Systems Executive Chairman, said; “Volz have been an excellent partner to Pharm 2 Farm, providing support in a number of areas.  We are delighted with the MHRA approval for the 5-ply mask and to be working with Volz on an exciting development of the α-virion technology, with the potential to incorporate it into air filters.”

