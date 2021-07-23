Remote Monitored Systems Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting and Trading Update

Notice of AGM and GM

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) has announced that, further to the announcement on 17 June 2021, it has posted to shareholders the notices of the 2021 AGM and GM which will both be held on 17 August 2021 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Wollaton St, Nottingham NG1 5RH. The 2021 AGM will be held at 11.30 a.m. with the GM immediately beforehand at 11.00 a.m. As announced on 9 June 2021, the Company has called the GM to consider the transfer of its shares in Gyrometric Systems Ltd.

Special business for shareholders to consider at the AGM will be to change the name of the Company to nanosynth group plc in line with its proposed rebranding strategy, and adoption of an enterprise management incentive scheme which the Company believes to be a tax efficient means of attracting and incentivising talented management which is key as the search for a CEO continues.

Both documents, along with the proxy voting forms, are available on the Company’s website under the Documents & Circulars section: www.remotemonitoredsystems.com/investor-relations/documents/

Trading Update

Marketing of the Pro-Larva face mask has improved, with additional support now being provided to distribution partners in the UK, Europe and India, and the Pro-Larva brand has been successfully trademarked in the UK, which should assist with the sales efforts of Francis MacIntyre Limited (“FML”) and potentially lead to further orders following FML’s initial order of 100k masks announced in March 2021. As recently reported, sales have not been significant to date, however encouraging conversations are on-going with potential partners around the world and the Board remains confident that sales will grow in the second half of 2021. Despite the global vaccine roll out and the lifting of certain restrictions, it is clear that masks continue to have a role in reducing general infection risk, with nearly two thirds of people in the UK expressing a desire to continue to wear masks.

Whilst sales of the Pro-Larva mask remain a key priority, the Group is increasing its focus on developing the portfolio of new products. As previously stated, the Board is committed to building up the research and development side of the business as it believes that the ability to commercialise the intellectual property within the business is what will underpin shareholder value.